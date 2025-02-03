'Insufferable' uninvited guest doesn't take 'no' for an answer at destination wedding.

I had a very small destination wedding about 10 hours from my hometown, but only two hours from a fairly major city, which is where most of the guests flew into. It is also where my dad's cousin and her husband live.
This woman is one of the most insufferable, outspoken, overbearing people I've ever met in my life, and I wouldn't have wanted her at my wedding even if it had been a much larger wedding with a much MUCH larger guest list.
She pestered my parents relentlessly about coming to the wedding, to which to the reply was always "sorry, we are not allowed to have more than x number of people on the property including photographers, caterers, etc. and simply cannot facilitate any further wedding guests."
We should have known then how desperate she was to come, but figured it would eventually sink in that she would not be attending no matter how she begged. Months later, my mom and I drove into the town where the wedding is would be two days prior to begin preparations.
As a compromise of sorts, we told this cousin that we would meet her and her husband for dinner and catch up if they wanted to make the drive over the evening we arrived. BIG MISTAKE. They very much did want to drive over and meet us for dinner, so we grabbed a bite with them and tried to part ways....
Only to be told that they (totally spontaneously and not at all with an agenda) went ahead and booked a hotel and just decided to make a weekend getaway of it. Dad's cousin once again tried to force her way into getting a wedding invite for herself and her husband, and we reiterated that she could not attend. We prayed ways and I hoped that might be the end of it. If only that had been the case.
The next morning my family and the bridal party started arriving. My mom and I left our hotel to walk around town and then meet up with my brother and his family, who I had not seen in about a year and was beyond excited to reunite with. Moments before their arrival, who comes strolling up?
Yep - dad's cousin, who immediately inserted herself into the reunion with my family and interjecting herself SO LOUDLY the entire time. It just absolutely ruined an otherwise sweet and wonderful moment.
We said our goodbyes to her, but instead, she decides to attach herself to us and followed us everywhere the entire rest of the morning and afternoon, forcing herself into every subsequent reunion and festivity.
The worst moment that finally pushed me over the edge came during a late lunch. We'd been walking around all day and I was getting tired and hungry and crabby, so my SIL, bridesmaids and I found an adorable little taco place with a beautiful patio and decided to grab a bite to eat outside.
She followed us in and sat right down with us, then proceeded to comment on every single thing I did for the entire meal. The two comments that still sick out were "you're sure going to be a beautiful lobster with the sunburn you're going to get eating outside like this" as we sat fully shaded under two huge umbrellas...
And, after I ordered two street tacos "I guess making sure you fit into your dress never occurred to you if you're going to be eating all of THAT!" At this point my blood was boiling, and I was genuinely becoming convinced she was showing up at my wedding the next day one way or another no matter what we told her...
So I stood up after paying and told her it was going to be bridal party only from that point forward and we booked it out, leaving her behind. It would be so great if that were the end, but she and her husband genuinely did show up at the venue that evening, gifts in hand, moments before the rehearsal dinner started.
They were fully dressed and ready to be a part of the event. She went around to every single person there, telling them about how much it would mean to her to be there at the wedding, and said no less than 10 times, "I promise I don't even have to be in the room. I would be more than happy to stand outside looking in the windows if I could only just watch!"
Finally, God bless him, my very confrontational and authoritative brother stepped in and reminded her in no uncertain terms that she was NOT invited and would NOT be showing up. She finally left and thankfully we did not hear from her again that weekend.
She did however show up at my house years later while visiting other family in town because she knew I'd had my son recently and she "just had to meet him." Then the very next day texted us to tell us she was sick that morning. Have not seen her since, really really don't want to see her again, though she has a knack for popping up no matter how hard you try to avoid her.
melloyelloaj said:
This makes me so angry on your behalf!
SlippingAbout said:
There's FOMO and then there's your dad's cousin.
mjlmf2018 said:
I will never understand why people would want to be at an event they are not invited to or wanted at. Just awkward for everyone and very rude!
Travelgrrl said:
She popped up so much I was waiting for the part where you found the air tag she had placed in your purse.
Momoyachin said:
WHY DOES SHE CARE SO MUCH? You're her cousin's daughter. Why on earth was she so obsessed with being in your wedding.
mahboilucas said:
I think you need to be more assertive. I can't imagine being able to get a grown adult to follow you like that?