'Insufferable' uninvited guest doesn't take 'no' for an answer at destination wedding.

And, after I ordered two street tacos "I guess making sure you fit into your dress never occurred to you if you're going to be eating all of THAT!" At this point my blood was boiling, and I was genuinely becoming convinced she was showing up at my wedding the next day one way or another no matter what we told her...

So I stood up after paying and told her it was going to be bridal party only from that point forward and we booked it out, leaving her behind. It would be so great if that were the end, but she and her husband genuinely did show up at the venue that evening, gifts in hand, moments before the rehearsal dinner started.