'I just inherited 12 million dollars. I don't know what to do with my life.'

I've been mentally ill for the past 3 years. If I didn't have someone who relied on me I'd have been long gone (paradoxically, I suppose, because I doubt I'd feel like a husk of a human if I wasn't caregiving).

I feel so guilty because I know people are struggling to survive, let alone do well. I know people would kill for a quarter of what I've gotten. But I just want to give it all away and die already.

There are paths I always wanted to try, things that when my parent got sick I was going to do. I always wanted to be a filmmaker. I had so many ideas for movies. But I've been too depressed and too avoidant to even watch a movie in the last 3 years let alone create anything myself.