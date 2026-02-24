'I just realized the older woman I’ve been dating for months is my coworker's mom...' UPDATED 4X

He pulls up beside me and looks very confused, asks me what I’m doing and how funny it was we ran into each other. I panic completely and stumble over my words and pretend like I’m on the wrong street and trying to find my cousins house. He looked skeptical but sort of shrugged it off.

The whole time his mother is standing there watching us through the curtains. He directs me where to go and I pull off and then circle back once he’s gone. Needless to say, I went inside and told her what was up, and we both sort of sat there in silence before I left.