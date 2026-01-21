'Karma for an entitled home owner who thinks they own lake access...'

We have a home in a gated community in Florida with a boat ramp and dock in a lake. The community doesn’t own the lake, and other homes around the lake have their own private access. Our access is for homeowners within our gated community only.
A few years back, some homeowner installed post and a padlocked chain across the boat ramp, preventing anyone from putting in boats. No idea who did it, but the HOA cut the lock and removed the chain. So ridiculous!
Last year a homeowner (no idea if it was the same one) had their boat in at the dock, and would drive his truck down and park it on the grass by the dock. Parking on grass isn’t allowed as it kills it. He was told numerous times to stop and to park in the small lot farther up from the ramp.
Finally all that worked was for the HOA (via board volunteers) to put up two no parking signs on the grass, spaced to block the possibility of parking. From then on, he started parking on the pavement at the bottom of the ramp, blocking anyone else from putting in a boat.
Again, he was warned, and didn’t change his ways, until one day when someone was actually blocked and notified a board member to call towing. The tow company came out and at some point in the process, the truck rolled back into the lake up to the doors. I’m sure insurance covered the damage, but still nice that he had to deal with karma for his entitlement!
[deleted] said:
It's a beautiful thing when an entitled butt-hat bully gets exactly what he deserves. I would have stood there laughing like a maniac when his truck got filled with swampy FL water.
dssstrkl said:
Not me feeling gross that I’m on the HOA’s side on this one.
Wonderer23 said:
Seems to me that you waited too long to implement the towing option.
manaphy099 said:
First time I've ever seen a HOA be the good guys in a story.
[deleted] said:
A whole lot of humility needs to be learned, likely the hard way, by homeowners and asset holders, in general. My, how time makes one forget.
ElGuano said:
Nobody has ever loved a towing company mistake more.