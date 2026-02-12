'I keep getting promoted over my genius coworker. I’m a 'yes man' and I feel like a fraud.'

Mighty_Buzzard said:

I remember a boss of mine once telling me that he wasn’t the smartest guy in the world but he was good at getting smart people organized to do what needed to be done. Maybe this is what the management sees in OP. OP can get Dave to sort out the tough stuff.

Katharinemaddison said:

Doesn’t sound like he’d be the best manager right now-So you be one. Not just in terms of how you are with higher ups and clients. Be a good manager for your worker. Be honest with him that we won’t get promoted if he acts like that. But also maybe find a bit of middle ground between how he is and how you are. You’ll need to set reasonable expectations for one thing. And you need to have your staff’s backs.