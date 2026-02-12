'I keep getting promoted over my genius coworker. I’m a 'yes man' and I feel like a fraud.'

I just got bumped up to a Senior Manager role this morning. My salary is going up by a good amount. I should be happy, but honestly I feel like I am robbing the company blind. There is a guy on my team, let’s call him Dave. Dave is brilliant.
He knows our systems inside and out. If the servers crash at 2 AM, Dave fixes it. If a client asks a technical question that nobody understands, Dave has the answer. He is objectively better at the actual job than I am. I actually have to Google basic stuff half the time or ask ChatGPT to write my SQL queries.
But Dave is "difficult." He corrects the VP in meetings when she uses the wrong terminology. He sighs loudly when people ask stupid questions. He refuses to turn his camera on during Zoom calls because he thinks it's pointless. He has "boundaries."
Me? I have zero backbone. I am a total corporate actor. When the boss suggests a timeline that I know is impossible, Dave says That’s impossible. I might say "That’s ambitious, let’s see how we can align our resources to make a push for it."
When a client sends a nasty email, Dave argues with them. I apologize and thank them for the feedback even though they are wrong. I spend 80% of my week just smoothing things over and managing "vibes." I reply to emails within five minutes even if I don't have the answer, just to say "I'm on it!" I laugh at the Director's terrible jokes. I bring in donuts.
Now I’m Dave’s boss. He looked so defeated when the announcement went out. He’s been here three years longer than me. I know he thinks I’m an empty suit who just plays the game, and he is completely right.
I feel guilty because I know the company needs Dave more than they need me, but they treat him like a necessary evil and treat me like a rockstar just because I’m pleasant to be around. I feel like one day everyone is going to wake up and realize I don't actually know what I'm doing, but until then I guess I’ll just keep smiling and "circling back."
LightningMcScallion said:
Extend the good vibes to Dave. Have his back. Give him a raise if you have the power.
FLYY_GIRL said:
Since you’re his boss now, if it’s in your power, help him rise. But also, being a manager IS “80% smoothing things over and managing vibes”. You can be the smartest in the room, but if your delivery sucks or you sigh at “dumb” questions...
...how do you expect your subordinates to be comfortable approaching you if put in a management position? I understand his frustrations, but he doesn’t seem that personable. That’s enough reason not to put him in charge of people.
optifree1 said:
Dave might be better than you at the job he’s currently in, but based on what you described, he sounds like he’d be an absolutely horrible manager whereas you sound like you would be a good one. It sounds like to me your company got it right. In other words, imagine you’re writing a job spec for your senior manager role. Would you hire Dave for it?
ReflectionOk892 said:
Getting promoted isn’t just about being better at the job. It’s also about having good communication skills, conflict resolution skills, established and maintaining good rapport with clients, etc. Dave might be the technical support expert but he lacks skills in many other areas. This might be a great opportunity to help him improve where he’s lacking with your leadership.
Mighty_Buzzard said:
I remember a boss of mine once telling me that he wasn’t the smartest guy in the world but he was good at getting smart people organized to do what needed to be done. Maybe this is what the management sees in OP. OP can get Dave to sort out the tough stuff.
Katharinemaddison said:
Doesn’t sound like he’d be the best manager right now-So you be one. Not just in terms of how you are with higher ups and clients. Be a good manager for your worker. Be honest with him that we won’t get promoted if he acts like that. But also maybe find a bit of middle ground between how he is and how you are. You’ll need to set reasonable expectations for one thing. And you need to have your staff’s backs.
pandastrat said:
You can still be a good manager (and maybe stop pretending everything is fine when the requests you receive are impossible, you’re always in time to learn how to be assertive and firm and stand your ground in these cases), if you want.
On the other hand…don’t feel too bad for Dave. Sounds like he wouldn’t be a great one tbf if he can’t be diplomatic in his (rightfully) practical and honest approach to problems and people.
litsgonetwosoon said:
Definitely doesn’t sound like they made the wrong choice, sure Dave knows the technical stuff better but his people skills is absolute ass. If he was made a manager with that current attitude we’d be seeing “my newly promoted boss sucks and I wanna quit” posts.
Being a manager is more than knowing how to do something. It involves client and subordinate relationship skills, which Dave has none. Like others said try and get him a pay raise to a better role that doesn’t involve people or managing people.