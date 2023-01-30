Woman gets hilarious revenge on MIL after she won't stop asking for a key to her home.

When this woman is angry with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting back at my MIL for asking me for a copy of our house key?"

My hubby and I recemtly bought a new home together. His mom started pestering us for a copy of the key in case of an emergency.

I told her about the rule we have and that is "only residents get to have a copy of the key". She kept complaining and even got the family involved.

Last week, she demanded a copy of the key sent to her. I decided to grab the copy of the key to HER HOUSE that my husband was keeping for years and sent it to her with a note saying "only residents get a copy so this copy is for the home YOU reside in".