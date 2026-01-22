"A kid bumped into me and his mother handled it in the worst way..."

Last weekend I was grocery shopping and I was walking down the aisle when all of a sudden a child that was running between the aisles bumped into me. I guess he must have been around 8 years old.

Now neither one of us fell or anything, but for the child it was quite the bump, he stumbled backwards a few steps. He looks up and says ''sorry mister." Just as I was about to say "it's okay buddy" his mother shows up behind him, grabs him by the wrists and leads him away. I hear her say "Don't apologize, it's his mistake he didn't see you.''

This actually shocked me. This child was behaving perfectly as any polite human being would, yet his mother is steering him towards rude behavior. The mother has obviously been entitled for who knows how long.