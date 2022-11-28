Woman leaves Thanksgiving early after her mom's BF 'invades' her laptop.

When this woman is angry at her mom's boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for leaving festivities early after what my mother's boyfriend did to my laptop?"

I (30M) visited my mother for Thanksgiving and my plan was to stay until Monday.

Little did I know that when my mother picked me up from the airport, my ex-stepfather (my mother was married to this man and divorced years ago, and are now back together) was there in the car as a "surprise" from my mother.

A little context for this man though. He made my life a living hell growing up and was very controlling of me and my brother. He would not be supportive of anything my brother and I did and would gaslight us consistently.

My mother is lonely where she lives now, and she really wanted someone to be with which is why they amended and got back together, but did not remarry.