'I locked my ex’s mistress out of my house in the middle of winter...'

This happened years ago, so the wounds are healed now, but it still feels like one of my wildest moments. At the time, I (20F) was married to a man (26M). Our marriage was coerced—basically, he pressured me into it as a way to “prove my love.” (Huge red flag, I know.)
After years of abandonment and toxic behavior, I realized the only way out was to play his game. I studied a few therapeutic interviewing techniques, practiced daily, and eventually flipped them on him. My goal was simple: guide him into thinking divorce was his idea.
One day, during one of these “sessions,” I shifted into therapist mode and asked why he wouldn’t let me go. To my shock, he admitted he’d been cheating. He said he told the other woman that our house, business, and cars were all his, and if I really loved him, I’d “let him reel her in” before leaving.
I acted calm, thanked him for his “honesty,” and even gave him my blessing for his dates—while secretly apartment hunting. We divorced, but the most dramatic moment of my life came before it was finalized.
We had a toddler together, and when I lost my daycare provider, he convinced me to let his mistress babysit. Reluctantly, I agreed. On the third day, my son started crying, begging not to go. After coaxing, he told me she locked him outside on the deck because he didn’t want to come in. He cried while she laughed through the window. His dad told him not to tell me.
I reassured my son, found emergency childcare through a friend, then drove straight to my house. I pounded on the door like I had a search warrant, screaming for her to come out. She peeked through the blinds but wouldn’t open. In my rage, I called 911 and calmly reported: “There’s someone in my house I don’t know.”
The cops showed up. She tried to play the “bitter ex-wife” card, but when asked for proof of residence, she had nothing—her address was listed for her Section 8 housing. Meanwhile, I pulled mail out of the box with my name on it. That sealed it.
The officer asked what I wanted done. I told him I just wanted her out. No charges. I changed the keypad code, locked up, and watched as she walked away in the dead of winter near the Canadian border. When my ex called, furious, I told him: “Now she knows what it feels like to be locked out in the cold.” Petty? Absolutely. Justified? I still think so, years later.
jlv816 said:
Legendary pettiness.1000/10, no notes.
blackbutterfree said:
Oh, I would've absolutely filed charges on her for child endangerment.
PixieMJ said:
100% deserved on her part, lol. Pettiness doesn't even come into it. That's karma! As soon as I read what your child had said, I think most parents here can guess what 3 words came out of my mouth, out loud, in my livingroom, lol. The rage and bile that rose in my body was unreal, lol. Good on ya momma bear!
Deep_Advertising_171 said:
I can't love this enough. Good for you.
Calm-Capital-3054 said:
Wow. I'm sorry you went through this. She deserved it, though. Way to teach this woman a lesson.