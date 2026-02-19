'I lost my friend because I couldn’t afford her wedding and now karma's coming...'

Don’t want to bore anyone with the details but my husband and I went through a financial hardship out of no where while I was a bridesmaid of a friend's wedding a few months ago. As we were going through this hardship the bride wanted a few hundred dollars for bridal events on short notice and my husband and I had rent to pay.
We couldn’t pay both on such short notice, obviously we chose our rent. I tried to explain this to her, she didn’t understand, got mad, and she demoted me to a guest over it claiming I was a horrible friend and should of budgeted (keep in mind we have children and I’m a SAHM, trust me, we budget) and we haven’t spoke since.
I couldn’t believe such a good friend of mine could be so cold-hearted. But thankfully, happy to say our financial situation is starting to get better! I recently found out her and her about to be husband just got laid off at the same time because they both missed so many days at work and kept calling off and we’re pretty much not doing their jobs.
They are in a ton and ton of debt too and we’re about to buy a house. I know she’s a bridesmaid in a few weddings as well right now, maybe she can feel how I had to feel for a little bit. I never wished anything bad for her despite everything, but wow. Funny how karma comes around.
flindersandtrim said:
In a way, it's also good that it happened because sometimes it takes a long time to realize someone actually isn't your friend at all. So she did you a favor being an arsehole and allowing her true colors to shine. No more wasting your time.
It's nice she gets to feel the other side, not that anyone should need to to develop empathy! But as much as I wish karma were real, the truth is most nasty people never get their comeuppance sadly.
Janaruns said:
It sounds awesome, but the truth is people like her never look outside themselves. So while she should be feeling like, "Oh damn, I get it now," she probably isn't.
Familiar_Rip_8871 said:
My Maid of Honor was a single mom with no money so I paid for her stuff so she could be in my wedding. I bought her dress and everything. Didn’t bother me at all. Would have been nice for your friend to offer to help. Rent comes first obviously!
[deleted] said:
If you two are or were struggling, why not get a job and help take the burden off your husband, being a SAHM is great, but so is contributing to a household that wouldn't need to struggle for two incomes were there.
ExternalAide1938 said:
If you couldn't afford it, the best option was to be a guest.