"I lost my friend because I couldn’t afford her wedding and now karma's coming..."

Don’t want to bore anyone with the details but my husband and I went through a financial hardship out of no where while I was a bridesmaid of a friend's wedding a few months ago. As we were going through this hardship the bride wanted a few hundred dollars for bridal events on short notice and my husband and I had rent to pay.

We couldn’t pay both on such short notice, obviously we chose our rent. I tried to explain this to her, she didn’t understand, got mad, and she demoted me to a guest over it claiming I was a horrible friend and should of budgeted (keep in mind we have children and I’m a SAHM, trust me, we budget) and we haven’t spoke since.