Man asks close friend with 'heavy, watery body' if she's pregnant. AITA? UPDATED.

When this man feels guilty about upsetting his friend, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for asking my friend if she’s pregnant?'

My (M25) friend (F23) usually goes to the gym regularly and parties a lot. Lately I’ve noticed that she stopped drinking entirely same as smoking and has stopped heavy lifting and going to the gym as regularly as she used to.

On top of that lately she’ll often excuse herself to go to the toilet (presumably to throw up) and I’ve noticed she got a bit thicker and watery. Don’t get me wrong I’m not jabbing her looks, it’s just sth I’ve noticed. Her chest has also noticeably grown.