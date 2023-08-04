Man lets BIL who 'lived in Peru once' learn the hard way about his pet llamas. AITA?

Llamas. They are ill tempered AHs. I still love them but I have grown to understand their moods. They don't have BLS but it seems close sometimes. But the worst thing is that they spit. A lot. And accurately.

My sister's family is spending two weeks with us this summer to get the kids out of the city and so the cousins can all spend time together. I gave everyone the same warning. Keep away from the llamas they aren't friendly. My brother-in-law knew better because he had lived in Peru and used them as pack animals.

Well he is currently in the bathroom washing out his mouth for the last fifteen minutes. He went right over to the llamas to show his kids they weren't dangerous. And he got a double barrel of llama phlegm right in his mouth and his eye.