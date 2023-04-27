Man cancels fancy birthday party for wife after she humiliates his teenage son. AITA?

When this man is upset by his wife's appallibehavior, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for cancelling the birthday party I planned to throw for my wife after what she did?'

I (M36) remarried after my late wife passed away. I have a son (15). My current wife and I have been together for 2 years. She generally has a good relationship with my son although they tend to have some disagreements from time to time.

My son has background in arts that involve wood. He used to help his grandfather with his woodworking and learned how to make hand made wooden items and use them as gifts.