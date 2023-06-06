Man can't decide whether to tell mom about her late husband's secret journal.

One of the things we did find was a journal my Dad had written in. He had purchased it when I was 14 and wrote in it very occasionally over the span of about 3 years. There are 14 entries in the journal over that span. It's written in such a way that he never expected anybody else to ever read it.

It's really, really negative. He obviously treated this as some sort of catharsis at a low point in his life. He writes about how awful his life is. How his wife is stupid and useless and spends way too much money. How his kids have no respect for him. How he can't do anything because they take all his money. While I always was positive on my father I actually gained a ridiculous amount of respect for him reading that journal.