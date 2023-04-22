Man gets caught lying about work trip to avoid vacay with 'appalling' in- laws. AITA?

When this man is annoyed with his in-laws and takes drastic measures to avoid them, he asks Reddit:
My (34M) wife (31F) and her family (my in laws) had a 5 day long family vacation in July. It was at an air bnb that everyone (wife, her siblings and their spouses, and her parents) stayed in. I happened to have a work trip the same week as the vacation, but it was only two days long so I technically could have gone to the last few days of the vacation.
Here’s the thing about my wife’s family: they’re VERY rowdy. They yell to communicate, get drunk together often, have no respect for each others privacy, and ask very invasive questions. For example, on our wedding day my father in law asked me if I had been practicing my moves for the wedding night and if I needed any advice (I was appalled).