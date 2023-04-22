Man gets caught lying about work trip to avoid vacay with 'appalling' in- laws. AITA?

When this man is annoyed with his in-laws and takes drastic measures to avoid them, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for lying to my wife about the length of my work trip to avoid a vacation with the in-laws?"

My (34M) wife (31F) and her family (my in laws) had a 5 day long family vacation in July. It was at an air bnb that everyone (wife, her siblings and their spouses, and her parents) stayed in. I happened to have a work trip the same week as the vacation, but it was only two days long so I technically could have gone to the last few days of the vacation.