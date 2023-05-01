Man challenges girlfriend's claims about misogyny at her tech company. AITA?

When this man is concerned about his girlfriend's 'false' claims, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for challenging my girlfriend's claims about sexism at work?'

My girlfriend and I both work in the tech industry and both have 5 years of experience. I have a CS/math degree and she has an electrical / electronics engineering degree.I have been promoted to a senior level at my company and she has been promoted only once and is still a junior at her company.

She always complains about how things are unfair at all jobs she had (3 so far) and how she is not given opportunities, supposedly excluded from meetings (while still claiming she gets asked to take notes in meetings) and decisions.She judges her coworkers for things they say that have nothing to do about work like when they talk about their wives and partners.