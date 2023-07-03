Man's daughter won't let him walk her down aisle, he refuses to pay for wedding. AITA?

I don't want to come across as controlling or manipulative. It's true, I don't 'own' her, I also don't owe her a fully-funded wedding. She can pay for her own wedding if she's insistent on this stance. I'm feeling quite conflicted about this. AITA?

So, this isn't about making the wedding about me. Walking her down the aisle (while all eyes are on her anyway) and then sitting down is hardly making the wedding about me. It's about her attitude. She's had every opportunity in life so far, and to exclude us from this day is a spit in the face. It's a rejection of everything we've done for her, sacrificed for her, given her. It's selfish.