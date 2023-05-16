Man emails fiancé's estranged dad her DNA results. Family is shocked. AITA?

When this man crosses a boundary, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for emailing my fiancé's dad about her DNA results?'

I (35 M) secretly emailed my fiancé's (31 F) biological father, who is adopted and had no links to his real family, to inform him that his family had been found through her 23andMe test results. Three years ago she bought 23andMe tests for us, her parents (mom and step-dad), and my parents.

This was a deeply meaningful gift because my 5 older brothers have tormented me all my life with claims that I was adopted or that our dad wasn't my dad since I don't look like everyone else in the family. I'm tall with red hair. So it really healed an old wound to get definitive proof that our parents are both my parents.