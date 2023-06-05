Man is freaked out by GF's make up scheme at his grandpa's funeral.

When this man is upset with his GF, he asks Reddit:

I (20 M) have been dating my girlfriend (18 F) for two months. Theres not much to say other than I really like her and she’s beautiful and funny. She really like this tv show called euphoria where they wear crazy makeup (if youve seen it you know what im talkin about) and I think its cool that she is inspired and likes to do some cool creative eye make up.

Ok so last week my grandpa died and she wanted to be there with me at the funeral and she came with her family. We hugged and everything and I noticed she had like a really thick eye liner and eye shadow with like some small sparkly things she glued on her eye and she drew a teardrop right under her eye, like I said she likes doing that stuff with her makeup, its not the first time, but I told her it was maybe too much for a funeral. I could tell she didnt really like that I said that and she was being distant the rest of the time we were there and we didnt talk after.