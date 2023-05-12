Man furious that grown son wants to name his kid after their unborn daughter. AITA?

When this man feels upset about his granddaughter, he asks Reddit:

My wife, Laura, and I struggled to have children. After two years, my wife got pregnant. Unfortunately there were complications and we lost our baby. We had named her Evelyn and had made so many plans. It was really hard on us, but we managed to get through it. Now we have a daughter (Amy) and a son. Amy has a fiance, Max, and is 7 months pregnant. Last month they were over to see us and announced the name they chose. It was Evelyn (Eve for clarity).