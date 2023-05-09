Man tells GF that he thinks her son is autistic, GF is livid and says 'stay out of it!"

When this man feels guilty for talking to his GF about her kid's behavior, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my GF I think her Son is on the Autism spectrum?'

I've been dating Jen for 6 months now. She has a kid, Tommy, that is now 2.5 years old. I was first introduced to him about 2 weeks ago. Tommy doesn't speak. At all. He also didn't make eye contact, didn't seem engaged in anything other than the little toy in his hand that he kept...petting. He also bit my leg. Jen just said he was really shy, and didn't like new people.

I accepted this answer, but in the back of my mind I still thought something was awry. I do have 4 cousins that are on the spectrum, and a lot of his behavior reminded me of what I have seen from them, but I didn't say anything because its not my field of specialty.