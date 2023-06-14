Man 'humiliates' wife at parent teacher conference when he insults son's teacher. AITA?

When this father embarrasses his wife at a parent teacher conference, he asks Reddit:

'AITA because I stuck up for my kid during a parent teacher conference?'

So today we had a parent teacher conference for my 12 year old son. We spoke with 7 teachers and 6 of them went great (A's and B's with great things to say about him).There was one teacher though that had some bad things to say (they are on there phone during class and doesn't pay attention).

I took a mental note to talk to him about looking at his phone and to pay a little more attention in class (the class is sewing and he is currently getting a B-, not too bad). Then she said something that just blew me away, she said that all the kids now were 'crazy' and 'nuts' going on about how they were all just disrespectful and basically didn't care about the school or society...