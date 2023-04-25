Man calls husband's best friend a 'creepy stalker,' uninvites her from wedding. AITA?

When this man is annoyed with his husband-to-be's friend, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my fiancé's best friend a creepy stalker, and disinviting her from our wedding?"

I (37, M) am getting married next month. My Fiancé, "Nick" (names changed for privacy) (38, M) has a friend (We will call her Juliette) who has never liked me. I've tried many times to get to know her, but she always treats me coldly.

Well, here's the issue. I have a troubled past, and at one point, I was a se* worker. It wasn't an ideal job, but it financially got me through some hard times. I was open about my past to my fiance, and he has been nothing but understanding.