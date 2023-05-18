Man and husband request their kids be served adult menu at wedding. AITA?

When this man and his husband is annoyed with the adult menu wedding, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for requesting my kids to be served the adult menu at the wedding?'

So I (40M) and my husband (M45) will be attending my brother's wedding in a couple of months, with our two children (5yo and 6yo). His fiancée is a lovely girl and we get along very well. She is, however, kinda stressed about the whole organization and anxious that everything goes smooth on her special day.

For the dinner reception, all the kids aged 10yo and younger will be seated at the kids table and will be served 'kids' food: chicken nuggets, fries etc... which is a safe option because those 'dishes' are easy and popular amongst young (and very often, picky) children.