Man insists that mom come to his wedding and skip birth of sister's first child. AITA?

When this man is annoyed with his mother and his pregnant sister, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for insisting my mom come to my wedding instead of the birth of my sister’s first child?"

My (26M) sister (27F) is the second child and I am the third in our family. We have one older sister who I will call Natalie (29F) who got married in 2019 and then had her first baby in 2021. My family is super traditional and so Natalie wanted to be the first to get married and have a baby.

She waited two years before finally getting pregnant because of the pandemic and her moving away with her husband. Because of this, my second oldest sister, who I will call Kimberly, waited to get married and get pregnant until after Natalie announced her pregnancy. She had been trying for a child for a few months before I announced the date of my and my fiancés wedding which would be held in September of 2023.