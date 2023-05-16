Man lies to parents about expecting another child. Parents lay guilt on thick. AITA?

When this dad to be is annoyed with his parents, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for not telling my parents we're expecting our second child for the last 7 months?'

My wife and I have a wonderful 4 year old son. We're currently 7 months pregnant with our second child, a daughter. My parents have I have a strained relationship for over 20 years dating back to my teens. During our first pregnancy, we told my parents some things in confidence, including the gender which we were not ready to reveal. Both times, they announced our news on Facebook immediately, and robbed us of the chance to have a gender reveal at our baby shower.

When we found out we were expecting again, I suggested we don't tell my parents (who live a 5 hour drive away) until we are ready to announce it ourselves, to not have our news announced again by someone else. That time came past last weekend, on Mother's Day.