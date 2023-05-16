Man lies to parents about expecting another child. Parents lay guilt on thick. AITA?

When this dad to be is annoyed with his parents, he asks Reddit:
My wife and I have a wonderful 4 year old son. We're currently 7 months pregnant with our second child, a daughter. My parents have I have a strained relationship for over 20 years dating back to my teens. During our first pregnancy, we told my parents some things in confidence, including the gender which we were not ready to reveal. Both times, they announced our news on Facebook immediately, and robbed us of the chance to have a gender reveal at our baby shower.
When we found out we were expecting again, I suggested we don't tell my parents (who live a 5 hour drive away) until we are ready to announce it ourselves, to not have our news announced again by someone else. That time came past last weekend, on Mother's Day.
On Sunday I let them know we are expecting our second child to be born this summer. The response from them was 'I'm hurt that you're just telling us now.' I didn't want to bring up old wounds, so I just said we wanted to keep this news special to ourselves for a while. They pressed why we wouldn't tell them earlier and I responded I didn't feel I needed to justify our decision.