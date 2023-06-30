Man makes humiliating scene at car dealership when he's convinced he's being scammed.

When this man is annoyed with a car salesman, he asks Reddit:
I need a new car really badly. Basically I walked into a dealership and said “I have such and such credit score, i can afford $500 a month, and I need something with apple play and a reverse camera.”
The guy was really cool at first and showed me a couple cars that would really work for me. But he kept saying that I needed a down payment. I know they try to pull this stuff all the time but in my state down payments are illegal. I told him that I would extend the terms of the loan but no way was I breaking the law (and for his own good as well as the dealer) by even discussing a down payment because they are illegal.
When he said something to the effect of the illegal downpayment thing is nonsense that trended on TikTok I lost my shit with him. I just had it. I made a huge scene on the way out and told him he better learn his laws and I can see a scam a million miles away. He said something about my business not being welcome and I literally told him he can go f%$# himself.
Why I night be the asshole: an older couple came up to me on the way out and said that I was really rude to him and that I really disrespected myself and made a fool of myself. Why I might not be the asshole: i was 100% correct and saw a scam and scammers deserve to be talked to like that. AITA?
hockeymitt76 writes:
YTA - edited after OPs response below. Just as confident as you were in that dealership thinking you knew the law better than the experts, be prepared for Reddit to be just as confident that you are 100% wrong and 100% TA and probably should be embarrassed by your behavior.
What state are you in? I may just be ignorant but I’ve never heard of down payments being illegal. I have however heard of false rumors being presented as truth on TikTok.
maqkitty writes:
I am a lawyer and can confirm that lady's TikToks are complete nonsense. She just stops reading partway through the codes or even reads inapplicable stuff and doesn't address how it contradicts what she just claimed. OP, you have embarrassed yourself. YTA.
If you (or anyone reading this) need free legal advice, check your local legal aid, bar associations, or law schools who may offer clinics. Google 'free legal advice near me.'If you get your legal advice from some dumb ass on TikTok, you deserve to be embarrassed in public. Godspeed.
hatchbackballer writes:
Not just look like, you are an absolute moron. You somehow diluted yourself into thinking something you saw on TikTok was the law, and acted horribly in public because of it. When people warn of the dangers of social media, they are talking about you. Major AH.