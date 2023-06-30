Man makes humiliating scene at car dealership when he's convinced he's being scammed.

When this man is annoyed with a car salesman, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for causing a scene in a car dealership when they kept trying to talk me into something that was technically illegal?'

I need a new car really badly. Basically I walked into a dealership and said “I have such and such credit score, i can afford $500 a month, and I need something with apple play and a reverse camera.”

The guy was really cool at first and showed me a couple cars that would really work for me. But he kept saying that I needed a down payment. I know they try to pull this stuff all the time but in my state down payments are illegal. I told him that I would extend the terms of the loan but no way was I breaking the law (and for his own good as well as the dealer) by even discussing a down payment because they are illegal.