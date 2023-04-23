Man is accused of ordering an 'embarrassing beer' at dinner with GF's parents. AITA?

When this man feels rather humiliated by his GF's parents, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for ordering a specific beer at a "fancy" dinner with my girlfriend's parents?"

Recently my girlfriend (29f) and I (31m) went out to the East Coast to visit her parents. We've been dating for almost a year and things have gotten serious and they wanted to meet me.

She and I come from somewhat different worlds. I grew up hunting and fishing in the rural, Northern Midwest while she comes from a well-to-do New England family. But we met in the city where our adult lives and careers have both lead us.

Anyway recently like I said we both traveled to the East Coast to visit her parents. I first met them at their home and it went well, but we were to meet for dinner at a "casual but nice" seafood restaraunt on the Atlantic Seaboard just a couple of hours later.