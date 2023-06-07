Man accused of 'poisoning' sleepwalking housemate with his chicken. AITA?

When this man is creeped out by one of his housemates, he asks Reddit:
Look, I know the title is vague, but I'm at a loss here. Let's start with some context: I'm renting a room in a 4-bedroom house. Life's difficult right now and this is the best I can afford. The other 3 rooms are occupied by people I didn't know before moving in, each paying their own rent, including a couple that sleeps on the larger room.
Since the house is shared, we have free access to the shared spaces, like the kitchen and lounge, and we try to be respectful of each other. One thing that is relevant is that the couple and a person in another room were already friends before moving in, so they spend a lot of time together and do stuff for each-other. All good with me.
For the actual reason of this post. I'm out most of the day working, and usually when I cook dinner for myself I cook a bit extra to take to work the next day and save some money. The other day I had some chicken breast that cut into bits and seasoned with some lemon, herbs, and left to marinate.
Fry that up with some veggies, add some noodles and it's a pretty decent meal. On this particular occasion, my coworkers had planned a team lunch for the next day so there was no point in me cooking that usual extra. Since the marinated chicken was actually smelling pretty good I thought it would taste even better the following day when I'd cook it for dinner again.
Got a bowl, placed it all there, covered with cling-film and left it in the refrigerator, in the spot where my refrigerator-stuff usually is ( we do this so everyone knows who owns what in the refrigerator ). Never thought about it again.
The following day when I get home, a couple of people from the other rooms are kind of waiting for me in the lounge and just start screaming at me. So, the girl from the couple I mentioned earlier is a sleepwalker, and that has never been a major issue until now, save from the occasional noise during the night, but nothing that could be considered annoying. You might see where this is going though.
Last night she got up ( still sleeping ), walked to the kitchen, opened the refrigerator and helped herself to a spoonful of marinated chicken. She then proceeded to go back to bed where she eventually felt ill and had to be taken to the hospital.
Now they're acting like it's my fault because since I know she's a sleepwalker I should be more careful with stuff like this and not leave uncooked chicken on the refrigerator like that. I never thought that would be a problem, as I said before we have specific areas for each of us, and we try to be mindful of what we leave there.
The chicken was properly covered and it wouldn't be a problem on any other circumstance. I tried to argue this but now they want me to apologise to her and help to pay for the hospital bill which to be honest I really don't feel like I should. Plus I'm down one meal as the rest of the chicken was just thrown out, and I was really looking forward to that. AITA?
pecanestablishment writes:
NTA. Wow that didn’t go as I expected. She needs help for her sleepwalking. It’s completely normal to marinate raw chicken in the fridge (assuming you’re following food safety and it sounds like you were). It is not normal to eat it while sleepwalking.
soleblues writes:
NAH. Sleep walking is an automatic behavior, as is sleep eating. If roommate was someone who took stuff out of the fridge while awake and left it out, she likely would have done that instead — because it’s what her brain/body is accustomed to. I sometimes sleep walk and sleep eat, and there’s a decent chance I would have done this.
I’ve eaten butter before like cheese slices, drank very very very garlicky salad dressing, eaten bread crumbs, and other weird shit—none of which I’d eat alone like that while awake, and I definitely put them back in the fridge, properly covered/stored/etc.
Sometimes I have a vague, dream-like memory of doing it, most times I don’t. We have a lock for the fridge and cabinets now. And honestly, I’m glad I sleep eat instead of the more dangerous things people do when sleep walking. Folks drive cars, fall down stairs, etc—all without realizing what they’re doing. Brains are weird.
aggressiverisk88 writes:
This is crazy. NTA!! So sleepwalking she only eats food? Raw eggs? A spoonful of hot sauce? A glass of vodka? What about laundry detergent or bleach? Houses are full of all kinds of things you cannot eat. The sleepwalking roommate is the AH for not having an ankle bracelet alarm or some kind of help.