Man 'encourages' porch pirate to steal rude neighbor's expensive packages. AITA?

When this man lets a neighbor get 'robbed,' he asks Reddit:
I (24M) live in a duplex. Been here for the last 5 years. My building has a single front door that both apartments use, that enters into a small foyer with stairs about 4ft away or so that lead up to the apartment upstairs.
When I moved in, I had friendly, slightly older neighbors (I’ll call Jack and Jill) that didn’t cause any issues, were relatively quiet and when packages were delivered for me; Jack would bring them inside, place them in the foyer and I started doing the same for them. Never had any issues with that and they would thank me and I thanked them.
Unfortunately, in February of 2022; Jill passed away. Jack moved out 9 months later. January 2023, new neighbor (NN) moved in. She’s around 40ish in age, I guess. She’s relatively quiet, doesn’t cause issues, I’ve barely had a conversation outside of a greeting in the evening when I come home from work. She’s got a lovely Golden Retriever which occasionally barks but meh; it’s a dog, dogs bark. No real big issues with her.
I continued to do what I did for Jack and Jill with deliveries; bringing her boxes inside, leaving them in the foyer for her. She never returned the gesture, which is fine since I’ve started ordering less and less; she never said anything about it until about the month of April.
I go out to get the mail and see four packages; two fairly large ones and two smaller ones, all addressed to her and pick the two large ones up, carrying them inside when she comes down the stairs with two other women. She asks what I was doing and I tell them that I was just bringing them inside.
She says that they were on their way down to get them, so I hand over the two I had while one of the ladies retrieves the other two. I turn, head back inside my apartment and as they’re going back upstairs, NN says “I Can’t believe he tried to steal these. I should call the cops.” with the other two agreeing. I wanted to go tell her that again, I wasn’t stealing anything but decided to let it go.
Fast forward to yesterday, I’m off work and watching tv when at 2:36p.m., I see UPS pull up. The driver puts two packages on the porch. I go check the mail and the boxes are for NN. I leave them on the porch, go back inside and end up falling asleep watching t.v. Around 4p.m; I’m awakened by NN knocking. I opened the door and she asks if I have her packages.
I say no, I don’t have them. NN says the app shows that they were delivered this afternoon. I said I saw them on the porch earlier but left them alone. NN got upset at me, said since one of the boxes had something expensive in it and since I was home; I could’ve bought them inside the foyer like I’ve done before. I told her that I didn’t want to be accused of being a thief again.
She called me an AH, repeated that one of the packages had expensive stuff inside and then stomped upstairs, slamming her door. So AITA for not bringing her deliveries inside and leaving them to be porch pirated?
feline80 writes:
NTA. You were being a good neighbor. She accused you of being a thief. You are under no obligation to be a good neighbor anymore. If I were you...I would contact the landlord, explain the situation, explain how things used to be and how you were accused of being a thief for trying to be nice, and now you would like clarification as to what is expected of neighbors with regards to package delivery.
That way you have it on paper that you are under no obligation to be helpful with regards to neighbors packages. That after being accused of stealing when you were just bring them inside the building...you decided not to be neighborly anymore.
You were then confronted by the neighbor for not being neighborly after she accused you of stealing...and apparently her packages were stolen. Because I would be willing to bet that this neighbor will be pissed enough to try and blame you...so control the narrative and contact the neighbor for clarification first.
surgeonrec writes:
NTA. She stated that she didn't want OP touching her packages and implied legal action would be taken if they continued to do so. OP complied. Actions, please meet consequences.