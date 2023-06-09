Man 'encourages' porch pirate to steal rude neighbor's expensive packages. AITA?

I continued to do what I did for Jack and Jill with deliveries; bringing her boxes inside, leaving them in the foyer for her. She never returned the gesture, which is fine since I’ve started ordering less and less; she never said anything about it until about the month of April.

I go out to get the mail and see four packages; two fairly large ones and two smaller ones, all addressed to her and pick the two large ones up, carrying them inside when she comes down the stairs with two other women. She asks what I was doing and I tell them that I was just bringing them inside.