Man won't get pregnant wife a Mother's Day present. Says, 'I have good reason.'

When this husband is annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:

'WIBTA if I didn't get my pregnant wife a Mother's Day present?'

My wife mentioned today that she wanted a Mother's Day present this year, even though our baby isn't due for almost a month later. I told her that I was absolutely not going to get her a Mother's Day present until next year, when we actually have a baby. Now I am getting all kinds of flak from my wife, and she's declared that if I don't get her a Mother's Day present this year then she won't get me a Father's Day present until next year.