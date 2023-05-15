Man won't get pregnant wife a Mother's Day present. Says, 'I have good reason.'

When this husband is annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:
My wife mentioned today that she wanted a Mother's Day present this year, even though our baby isn't due for almost a month later. I told her that I was absolutely not going to get her a Mother's Day present until next year, when we actually have a baby. Now I am getting all kinds of flak from my wife, and she's declared that if I don't get her a Mother's Day present this year then she won't get me a Father's Day present until next year.
I think it's absurd to expect a present for a holiday that you don't qualify for. Where do you draw the line?! Would you expect a Mother's Day gift if you were in a childless relationship but had pets? If people want to unexpectedly gift others for holidays they don't technically fit in that's fine, but to expect it seems unreasonable. WIBTA if I refused to get her a gift this year? At this point it's just the principal of it. AITA?