Man doesn't recognize SIL without makeup, 'I almost called the cops on her!' AITA?

When this dad feels awkward for making his SIL feel uncomfortable, he asks Reddit:
This is ridiculous, however opinions seem to be divided in the family so I want something unbiased. I (33m) have been married to my wife (32f) for 4 years and we have been together for 10. She has an older sister Emily who moved out when she was 18-19.
My wife "Kate" has great relationship with Emily, she visits us a few times a month, sometimes she takes our kids out and we also do some activities as a family with her like hiking, going overseas and so on. We do not ask her to babysit our kids as they have nanny and my mother to do so (my mother has left her job to spent more time with her grandchildren on her own free will and we do reimburse her).
Now Emily is a lot into make up. In fact I have never seen her without heavy make up. Even when she stays over she comes out from her room with full face on and wears water proof make up to the swimming pool or to the beach. From what Kate told me she has been like this since Emily was 13.