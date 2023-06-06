Man refuses to accommodate brother's GF's intense 'boundaries' during dungeon game.

When this man is upset with his brother and his new relationship, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my brother how his girlfriend has affected our relationship?'

My brother (28m) and I (31m) usually play a variety of games together. A few months ago he moved his gf in with him. I thought she was cool and all was fine until we were in a match one afternoon. Some randos joined our team, they had mics, turned out to be two women playing. No problem on our end but his gf wasn't thrilled and didn't want him playing with any women.

He wanted to respect her boundaries so he left the game and afterward, whenever we'd play games that we use mics and pick up randoms, we'd only play if we wound up with all guy teammates.