Man refuses to accommodate brother's GF's intense 'boundaries' during dungeon game.

When this man is upset with his brother and his new relationship, he asks Reddit:
My brother (28m) and I (31m) usually play a variety of games together. A few months ago he moved his gf in with him. I thought she was cool and all was fine until we were in a match one afternoon. Some randos joined our team, they had mics, turned out to be two women playing. No problem on our end but his gf wasn't thrilled and didn't want him playing with any women.
He wanted to respect her boundaries so he left the game and afterward, whenever we'd play games that we use mics and pick up randoms, we'd only play if we wound up with all guy teammates.
The real problem popped up when we were playing a different game, queued up for a dungeon, and we wound up with three people in our party using women characters. She didn't like that either because my brother couldn't tell for sure if the players themselves were men or women.
For a little while I stuck it out and we wound up spending most of our time just trying to find other players that didn't step over his gf's boundaries. Honestly, I felt like we were being creepy asking players if they were a guy or gal before playing.
On top of that, trying to find a party that would meet her approval if she saw him playing really cut into my limited time a lot of days. I went from playing with him two to three times a week in the afternoon to maybe once a week and it's not consistent.
It's his relationship and I respect that so I didn't want to say anything and just started playing later at night for a little bit after my kids are in bed instead of in the afternoons.
Yesterday I went to a friend's house for their birthday and my brother and his gf were there. Things were fine until I was leaving and my brother asked if I wanted to play later this coming week, I said I'd see.
He brought up how I barely play with him any more and I told him 'Nothing against you (his gf) but between work and kids I get limited time to play and I don't want to spend it looking for players that only use e-peen characters because she can't deal with pixel women being around your pixels, and I'm tired of sounding like a creep.'
I left, and got a text from him late last night that they've been fighting, and he gets why I said it because he gets frustrated too but I shouldn't have said anything and just dealt with it in silence as he does. AITA for telling them straight instead of lying or sugarcoating it?
starting80 writes:
NTA. Your brother's gf is one though. Best for you to continue to play with others and leave your brother and his gf out. She is very insecure and taking it out on your brother. Unless and until he tires of her bs, just steer clear when you are gaming.
witchycraftkid writes:
NTA. My husband is a gamer and I am not. I have never given a second thought to who he picks up on his teams. He also plays as female characters from time to time, so you really never know who you’re playing with. His gf sounds really controlling and weird if this is a hill that she’s willing to die on.
styker89 writes:
NTA This is NOT A BOUNDARY this is CONTROLLING BEHAVIOR. Please ask your brother what he'd say if a woman he knew (sister, friend whatever) said 'My boyfriend isn't okay with me being on my coed sports team because there are other guys so I need to look into a new team to enjoy my hobby' what would he tell this woman about her boyfriend, and then ask why he somehow deserves worse treatment from his partner.