Man refuses to give money to sister so she can 're-adopt' her 8 year old kid. AITA?

When this man is torn about whether or not to help his sister, he asks Reddit:
My sister 'Becky' gave birth to her daughter 'Abby' 8 years ago. She didn't want Abby and signed over her parental rights to my other sister 'Clara'. All Clara needed to do was file the final paperwork for $2000 but she never did and therefore the adoption was never completed, legally.
Abby's real dad 'John' recently just married Becky. When Becky gave birth to Abby, they were not together and Becky basically told him she wasn't keeping the kid and gave him no say in it. But anyways, they are married now and Abby is around John a lot and he's now really beside himself with the whole thing.
He regrets not fighting for custody and he fully intends on fighting now, especially after finding out that legally the adoption was never completed/filed. He has legal grounds to do so. Not saying I agree with it but at the same time, my sister brought this on herself. She had plenty of time to file the paperwork and just never did.
Now Clara is running around in a panic because John made his intentions known. He wants 'his' kid back. He hasn't filed, from my understanding, and therefore my sister is trying to pull money together to complete the adoption before he can take that route.
She asked me specifically for help because I offered years ago to cover the adoption fee (because she kept putting it off) and she always declined my help. I'm not going to help her now. Now that I have a family of my own and my own kids to worry about especially. I look at my kids and if I adopted, the fee would be the FIRST thing I'd pay off. Clara says I'm a heartless AH because I won't help her 'keep her kid'. AITA?
kikimakecrazy writes:
ESH your sister Clara has very little legal ground without that piece of paper. You should help her. He is the biological father and can get visitation rights. You said the kid loved to stay there and I can see it. I have an 8 years old when they go other people houses it’s the fun, the novelty.
The no rules/homework/chores and good old boring parents and have to be parents before being the cool ‘new toy’. She did a mistake not to file those paper all those years ago. Also John is he still married to the horrible sister that lied, dumped responsibilities and then now play the 5th? Cause if yes she is going to be mommy. Great.
funsupermarket writes:
NTA but neither is Clara. The child is the priority here. Not these procrastinating and dead beat family. Yes she procrastinated this maybe because she didn’t realize it could come back to bite her ass. A child should be with her parents. If there is certainty that the child will be well taken care of and grow well with her mom and dad, please let her be with her parents.
If that is not the case and you know what conditions the child would be subjected to and you are willingly refusing to support even when you can support your sister Clara. That is just mean and unhelpful so I’d say YTA for that.
relativead7 writes:
YTA. You already offered to help her and now you're willing to let the kid suffer because you want to be petty. It's not your responsibility but you want to post here like you're the morally superior person when you're obviously not.
Honestly you all need to grow tf up and put the kid's well being first. He'll start a gofundme and the people here can all throw in $10 done deal since you're so cheap.