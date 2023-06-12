Man refuses to give money to sister so she can 're-adopt' her 8 year old kid. AITA?

When this man is torn about whether or not to help his sister, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for refusing to give my sister $2000 for an adoption fee?'

My sister 'Becky' gave birth to her daughter 'Abby' 8 years ago. She didn't want Abby and signed over her parental rights to my other sister 'Clara'. All Clara needed to do was file the final paperwork for $2000 but she never did and therefore the adoption was never completed, legally.

Abby's real dad 'John' recently just married Becky. When Becky gave birth to Abby, they were not together and Becky basically told him she wasn't keeping the kid and gave him no say in it. But anyways, they are married now and Abby is around John a lot and he's now really beside himself with the whole thing.