Man refuses to wear wedding ring, says, 'it's not my fault women flirt.' AITA?

When this man is is feeling weird about his wedding ring, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for saying just because I don’t wear my wedding ring doesn’t mean I am trying to hook up?"

Forgive me if I spell something wrong, my buddy said to post my story here due to all the backlash I am getting from a job. I (41m) have 2 jobs, 1 is a full time blue collar job, where I work with cement a lot just for some background.

And the other is a small firm another buddy of mines owns as a part time accounting associate. So at this accounting firm, everyone else knows I am married and has been married for 17 years with 2 kids (14m) and (12F).

They hired a new full time accountant let’s call her River. To me she has been a crowd pleaser, due to most of work being virtual, we had a much more lax dress code.