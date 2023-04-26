Man rejects parents' advice on step parenting, says, 'I don't want to FAIL like you.'

When this stepdad is frustrated with his parents, he asks Reddit:

I married my wife Gracie two years ago. Gracie was a widow with 3 young kids when we married. She was actually separated when he died. He also had a son who is now 17 who is not in the lives of my stepkids because his mother and maternal grandparents used alienation against Gracie's late husband and her children. This means the kids miss their dad and miss their brother.

So they struggle with the new blended family. They call me Robbie and say I'm married to their mom when others ask. They call mine and Gracie's four month old son their half brother. We have no problem with this because, well, it's true and they don't hate him or seem to resent him and we'd like to keep it that way. I know that forcing the issue of dropping step and half almost never ends well.