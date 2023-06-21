Man reports neighbors for wild pool party. Now they're facing eviction threats. AITA?

When this man feels mildly guilty for getting a neighbor in trouble, he asks Reddit:
I 32M live in an apartment complex with a pool. There is no active lifeguard or anyone really monitoring it like most apartment pools. On Saturday my boyfriend and I went to hangout at the pool around 2 PM. We get there and it’s packed. Like wayyy too packed. I knew this couldn’t all be residents.
There were maybe 25-30 Hispanic people with beer(glass bottles of modelo as well, double rule break, with the alcohol AND glass), loud music, and they were also using both of the grills on the patio. After investigating further it looked like one of the small families that I’ve seen around the complex was having a birthday party for their kid.
Our complex technically has a rule that all non residents must be checked in at the office to use the pool, but there’s no way they enforce this and nobody really pays attention to that rule. BUT a whole birthday party?!
The entire pool was filled with kids. It doesn’t specifically say no parties but it says be respectful of others spaces and not to hog items like the grills, hot tub, umbrella tables. My bf and I tried to lay out in the corner but it wasn’t working.
After another couple told us how displeased they were with this party too, my bf suggested we say something. We left and stopped by the front office and told them about the party.
About an hour later we started seeing all them leaving the pool. It looked like the party was shut down. This morning we got a note on our door from the hosts of the party.
Idk how they knew it was us or what unit we lived in but that’s beside the point. The note called us AHs for what we did and now said they are under a “lease review” where the office could decide to evict them if they want.
So they thanked us for potentially getting a poor, small family kicked out. I said we weren’t the only ones who had a problem and if we didn’t do it they would have eventually gotten caught. I also told them that whatever happens is their own fault for blatantly breaking the rules. Aita?
owngarlic756 writes:
This is one of the gray areas. Legally you are alright. Morally? You had so many options. You could have talked to them. You didn't. Instead you put in an official complaint. Housing is a nightmare right now, you have given them more to worry about. Why did you specify Hispanic? What does it have to do with this issue? YTA.
bigcomfycouch writes:
NTA. There's a whole bunch that happened after you reported it. I can almost guarantee it. You don't get evicted for having too many people at the pool. Or even for having bottles of beer. You get evicted for arguing back and refusing to follow the rules after being told to comply with the rules. They're assholes who are refusing to accept responsibility for their actions.
happycamper82 writes:
Technically NTA. They broke rules and have to take responsibility for that. That being said, I would have talked to the family first, asked how much longer they were going to be there and remind them of how glass is really unsafe poolside.
My question is if they left their messages in a note- how did you respond and tell them you weren't the only ones with a problem? If you went to follow up with them in person, why didn't you do that in the first place?