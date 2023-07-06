Man calls sister 'insane' after she 'poisons' her kids and hubby with MLM oils. AITA?

FYI The kids are fine. Their only symptom was diarrhea and minor stomachache. BIL had them take a lot of test, there was no damage to their livers and the only concern was with their stomachs, they had some sort of wart-like things in it.( I don’t know what it was exactly and I’m not planning to ask BIL for details.) But it cleared up with time and medication, without the need to operate them.

My sister was never like this before, although she is really competitive. She was first in high school and has won math and physics competitions. She was accepted in the best technical university of our country.

When she was 3rd during her university graduation she threw some tantrums, but we thought that it was because she was getting married and worrying for what master’s degree to apply for.