Man feels conflicted at wife's funeral when he sits with the son she disowned.

When this dad is feeling conflicted, he asks Reddit:
I(52M) was with my wife(53F) since high school. We got married and had a son(25M) and daughter(27F). My son came out as gay when he was 16. My wife was never supportive of my son being gay. He moved out at 19 to live with his boyfriend. My wife tried to pretend he did not exist. None of her family were supportive and would let it be known during family events. As a result, I became distant from my wife and was looking into divorce.
She got diagnosed with breast cancer last year and I put the divorce on hold to help take care of her. Son also helped, but she would push him away. The cancer spread throughout her body and she passed away last week. We had the service last week and her family made it clear that son and his boyfriend had to sit away from everyone. Her brother approached me asking if I would sit with him and his family. I simply told him no and went to sit with my son.