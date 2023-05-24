Man feels conflicted at wife's funeral when he sits with the son she disowned.

When this dad is feeling conflicted, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for sitting with my son at my wife's funeral?'

I(52M) was with my wife(53F) since high school. We got married and had a son(25M) and daughter(27F). My son came out as gay when he was 16. My wife was never supportive of my son being gay. He moved out at 19 to live with his boyfriend. My wife tried to pretend he did not exist. None of her family were supportive and would let it be known during family events. As a result, I became distant from my wife and was looking into divorce.