Man wants SO to split the vacation expenses. She fights back hard. AITA?

I would first like to mention the dynamic of our relationship. I (29m) have been together with my gf (28f) for about 4 months. Although it's a new relationship, we kind of moved fast to make future plans.
She is a very beautiful, clever girl and has a good job too. But moving that fast makes me a bit nervous. She is continuously mentioning her “biological clock” and wants to have child before 30. She seems very into me and the physical relationship is very good. She also wants me to move in with her.
Since we started to date, I have been paying for everything. And when I say everything, I mean everything. Even the small ice cream treatment after a nice dinner should be on me, apparently just because I am a man. When we go to market to buy ingredients to cook in her place, again I pay for everything. She likes gifts and receiving roses. One time she even mentioned what she wants and asked me to buy it, I bought it after a month. But during one of our discussions, she mentioned that I bought it very late.
Here I should mention that I am not a very rich guy. I just moved to a new country 1.5 years ago, have a nice job, am doing okay but not rich. She earns around the same too probably but she also has much more secured job. I love treating her with dinners and gifts, giving her ride to everywhere. But sometimes I also think it would be nice if at least she offers something. Not that I would definitely accept, but at least ask.
We were talking about a summer vacation together in the relatively expensive part of Europe since the very beginning of the relationship. Last week I did all the planning for this 2 weeks holiday and explained her. Then I said “we should make a budget together and I hope it’s okay for you to share some of the expenses for our vacation.” I was thinking like I will bear all the transportation cost, and we will share the hotel and food expenses there.
But she strongly opposed and said: “Are you going to share the expenses of my outfits, pay for my face treatments, my hair, my nails…” “I put lots of money to look beautiful beside you and should I pay my own trip too…” “Some guys want a beautiful girl but complain about the minimal effort they have to put... ” “If you expect me to pay for my own trip then I don’t see you as boyfriend but as a friend, that’s a natural reaction...”
“As long as you pay 0 to my monthly woman expenses you have nothing to say…” “Should I bring flowers to you the next time..?” And many more things. She also told that we could shorten the holiday and go somewhere else if it's expensive for me, but strongly opposing to contribute because of these reasons.... AITA? (English not my first language.)
litt87 writes:
NTA. Red flags everywhere. Run! She is using you. She is also going to try to have a baby with you if her biological clock is her main concern.
necessaryno97 writes:
NTA clearly. At first I was thinking why on earth is she talking about having children after 4 month into the relationship but not about things like your future finances, housing situation, meeting your parents etc. And then you hit me with that outrageous and entitled conversation.
This woman is not right in her mind. What would she say if you told her that if she does her hair, nails, buy expensive outfits just for you, would you have a say in it then? Like what if you chose to ask her not to do her nails anymore? would she stop doing it if by her logic she's doing it for you and you don't want it? I'm not sure in what country this is happenning but it's not normal.
You clearly have different views on life and it won't work out for you. In a healthy relationship everybody at least tries to contribute 50/50 or make up where they can't with other things. Or what if you lose your job, will she simply dump you because of that?
Life is not always easy and god forbid something bad happens and you fall ill and can't work and she has to care for you, will she do it or just leave you? Just tell her that unfortunately you don't see a future together with her. You're looking for a partener for life not a throphy wife you have to spend all your savings on to be able to look good (yes, she deserves a bit of a stab).