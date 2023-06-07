Man suspects that wife is using ADHD diagnosis as excuse to be 'disgusting.'

When this man is frustrated with his wife, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for asking my ADHD-diagnosed wife to be better at tidying?'

My wife is just straight-up awful at tidying up after herself. When she cooks, the kitchen is looks like a bomb went off. She leaves her dirty clothes laying around, and when the laundry is done she leaves her clothes folded in a pile rather than putting them away.

Toiletries all over the bathroom and bedroom. Shoes just stay on the floor in whichever room they were taken off in, rather than by the porch. After wrapping a gift, the scissors, tape and wrapping paper will just stay on the table rather than being out away… those type of things.