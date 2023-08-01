Man tells GF to stop sanitizing her menstrual cup in the kitchen pots. AITA?

In the past I compromised and asked her to use only one designated pot for the cup even though it was a kitchen pot. She agreed. Unfortunately, multiple times, she didn't use the designated pot.

When I communicate that this is upsetting for me, she repeats the same arguments and emphasises that the cup is already rinsed and cleaned with soap before it gets in the pot and that I'm being an AH for making her feel bad.

Perhaps I'm wrong for feeling uncomfortable with this, but I just hate that when we have guests we prepare food in the same pots. We cook meals for my friends and relatives in the same pots. We also come from different cultures (hers more open than mine when it comes to such topics) so maybe that's why we can't see this from the same viewpoint.