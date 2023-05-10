Someecards Logo
Man tells off former stepmom in public. Wife says, 'you took things too far.' AITA?

Maggie Lalley
May 10, 2023 | 6:12 PM
When this man is furious with his stepmom, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my former step mother to go F herself?'

Last week I was back in my home town helping a friend take his truck to the dealership. While it was in the shop we went and got lunch at a pretty popular spot and we got sat next to my former step mother and former step brother. My ex step bro and I don't talk but he's close with my younger sibling because for about 8 years they lived together. I was older and really never had a connection with him.

I caught my dad cheating on my mother with my now ex step mom when I was 12. A year later he left us for her, moved a block away into her house, and shit sucked for a while. Life was a big slap in the face for a while, and I worked through HS and college to support my mom and brother because my dad didn't think it was his problem and my former step mother encouraged that.

Sources: Reddit
