Man threatens autistic neighbor after he desecrates household appliance. AITA?

'He's peeing on your microwave!!!' I could hardly register what was being said at first. I followed him inside where I then saw my neighbor attempting to zip up his pants in his delirious state, smoke was indeed coming off of the microwave and it was visibly dripping wet. My friends were just standing around in shock.

I grabbed my neighbor and tried to get him to look at me but he was not exactly present, just smirking which pissed me off greatly. I yelled at him and pushed him out of my house. He must have fallen asleep on my lawn.

Some of my pals stuck around the help with the cleanup job before leaving. I was so exhausted and out of it I feel asleep on the couch shortly thereafter.