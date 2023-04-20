Man tricks GF into eating shrimp as a prank. AITA? GF says yes.

When this BF plays a prank on his GF, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not telling my girlfriend her food had shrimp in it?"

My (23M) girlfriend (19F) is a picky eater. She doesn't like fish or pork. On Saturday we went out to eat in Chinatown with my friend and his girlfriend. For an appetizer we ordered spring rolls. My gf asked if they had shrimp in them and we said no. This was a lie but she wouldn't know the difference when she ate them.

When the spring rolls came out, the three of us smiled at each other and watched my gf happily eat them. I couldn't believe she had no idea there was shrimp in the spring rolls. It was minced but still. Anyway it was pretty funny. At the end of the meal we told her the spring rolls had shrimp in them.