Man upsets wife when he won't make sandwich for pregnant SIL. AITA? Family divided.

When this man is sick of his pregnant SIL, he asks Reddit:
My wife's sister, Ann (29F), is currently 5-months pregnant. She and her BF, the baby's father, have hit a rough patch and Ann came to stay with us. She's been living with us for about 6 weeks now. Her job allows her to work from home, so she pretty much spends all of her time at our house. Both my wife and I work outside of the home, so Ann is at home by herself a lot. For the most part, she's a good houseguest. She's not overly messy and is mostly pleasant to be around.
But, pregnancy is weird. I understand hormones are a thing. Ann will have mood swings and gets emotional really easily. She also gets cravings, which for some reason have fallen on me to solve. My wife has sent me out of the house at all hours of the day to get something for Ann, or send me on errands after work to pick up something specifically for Ann. When I protest to my wife, she says that Ann is going through an incredibly hard time and we need to be supportive of her.