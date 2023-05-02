Man upsets wife when he won't make sandwich for pregnant SIL. AITA? Family divided.

When this man is sick of his pregnant SIL, he asks Reddit:

'AITA For refusing to make my SIL a sandwich when she's pregnant?'

My wife's sister, Ann (29F), is currently 5-months pregnant. She and her BF, the baby's father, have hit a rough patch and Ann came to stay with us. She's been living with us for about 6 weeks now. Her job allows her to work from home, so she pretty much spends all of her time at our house. Both my wife and I work outside of the home, so Ann is at home by herself a lot. For the most part, she's a good houseguest. She's not overly messy and is mostly pleasant to be around.