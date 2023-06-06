Man scolds wife when she reads daughter's dairy. Wife says, 'she could be in danger.'

When this father is upset with his wife, he asks Reddit:
AITA for placing a lock on my (41) daughters (11) diary so my wife (36) would stop reading it. There was a recent post about a father who discovered his wife had been reading their child's diary without her knowledge and the father wanted to tell his daughter the truth. I, naively, shared this story with my wife to gain her insight and I thought we were on the same page. I was wrong.
For simplicity I'll start calling daughter A and wife K. About a week ago K revealed to me that she had been reading A's diary because she was worried about her mental health, that she could be in danger. Honestly I think she was concerned because A had started talking to a counselor and wouldn't share what was said during those sessions. She found out that A was very angry with her and is not handling this info very well.
I told K that I was incredibly disappointed and this was a serious invasion of privacy. She was obviously upset that I didn't agree but was completely unrepentant about her actions and said she had no intention of stopping.
So I bought a lock and told her it was to keep her older brother (13) and little sister (6) out of it. I did not mention her mother, I just can't bring myself to tell her. My wife now thinks ITA because she just wants to gain insight into A's mental health and I believe she should sit down and have an honest conversation. So Reddit what do you think?
spitdontquit writes:
NTA. And as someone who had their parents read my personal writings, thank you. Your daughter's privacy is important, and having someone read something personal is a huge breach of trust. And like you said, if your wife is that concerned about your daughter's mental health she can talk to her about it.
engelite writes:
NTA. My mum read my diary too. It made me feel like I had no safe, private place - like I didn’t deserve to speak freely anywhere. It also made me lose trust in her, which is agony at a vulnerable age when you most need that.
I can empathize with your wife’s anxiety - but judging by all of these responses, it’s obvious that what she’s doing will exacerbate any existing mental health issues, and cause a divide between them. Your wife doesn’t need to live in guilt. Your daughter doesn’t need to have her privacy invaded.
lolagalaxy writes:
NTA. As a girl with a diary for years and years- (and lucky to have parents respect that privacy) I can easily say that journals and diaries are also places to vent out feelings and thoughts that might be wrong or misplaced- the goal is to write it out and work through it emotionally.
If someone were to read my journal now, they would likely read something that I've written out of anger or sadness- which is usually a poor reflection of how I actually feel or think about that person. It's just raw, unfiltered emotion put into words. Your wife won't like what she reads at all, and your daughter will lose a great coping strategy.