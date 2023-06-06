Man humiliates wife publicly when he 'lets her die' in hypothetical fire. AITA?

When this man feels guilty about picking his mom over his wife, he asks Reddit:
Last night, my wife (F26) and I (M28) had a few friends over for a games and movie night. I don't know how we got onto the topic, but someone started asking who all the guys in the group would save in a house fire.
When it got to my turn, my wife asked me who I would save: her or my mother (F63). I said I didn't feel comfortable answering, and she and the others continued to press me. I then said if I could sacrifice myself to save both I would take that option, they said that was a cop-out, and my wife insisted that I answer, and only pick one person.
I then jokingly asked my wife why and if it was her starting this hypothetical fire. She said yes, and then I said, in that case, it's easy: I'm picking my mom. Everyone was surprised, and my wife got annoyed, saying that I needed to put her first. That I don't care if she lives or dies. I told her that in this scenario, it was her decision to start the fire and that my mother had nothing to do with it, so why should she suffer?
After our friends left, my wife randomly asked me again, and I said I would pick my mother. She became upset and said I was being insensitive. She pointed out how I was the only guy who didn't pick their SO and that I wasn't giving her unconditional love. I said the whole thing was stupid and that she's looking too much into it a childish game. AITA?
keesouth writes:
YTA because you know exactly what type of game this is. You know this wasn't a real question. Just say your wife and move on.
arwenyn writes:
Will probably be downvoted, but NTA. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. And as a woman, I can't stand women who come up with hypotheticals such as these to test their SOs. There's no winning. Because even if you get the answer you were fishing for, you'll always wonder if your SO was telling the truth.
This question is on the par of 'Do you think I'm fat?'and 'Who's prettier, me or her?'. Also, everyone is ignoring that in this fictional scenario, the wife said she was the one who started the fire. So, NTA.
ssgm8 writes:
YTA for putting your guests through this awkwardness. Just say your wife, then talk to your wife about it later, in private. No one wants to see your inability to read social cues or your wife’s insecurities on display.