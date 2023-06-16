Man's wife refuses to offer up her 'meditation room,' forces in-laws to sleep on couch.

I'm not sure where she got that from since I've never asked her to change it. We're in a disagreement over where they should stay and my wife is event threatening to not allow them to stay and have them get a hotel for the visit. AITA? I don't think giving up the room is that hard an ask for my family's comfort and it's only 3 days.

Let's see what internet users had to say.

pristinefunction9 writes:

As someone who is currently in the throes of a deep dark depression, I feel like your wife’s routine was possibly born out of absolute necessity, and that it may be the thing that keeps her functional.