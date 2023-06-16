Man's wife refuses to offer up her 'meditation room,' forces in-laws to sleep on couch.

When this husband is a bit irritated with his wife, he asks Reddit:
My wife (31F) and I (36M) have been married for 2 years now) and she has a very regimented wellness/mindfulness routine. She wakes up at 5am, does yoga in the spare room, goes on a quick run and comes home to make a smoothie using one of those loud nutri-ninja blenders and will get on with her day.
She also meditates in there, journals and does other things that I can't disrupt her because its her personal time. She was like this before I met her and was clear that if I wasn't on board with this aspect of her routine, she doesn't want to pursue anything with me.
While I am not thrilled she has that whole room for herself (I did ask if I could put my PC in there so it's not in the dining room space), it was there before I moved in with her so I made my peace with it.
My sister is coming into town with her partner and young daughter (6F). We both agreed on letting them stay with us to save money. My wife wants them to sleep in the living room because we have multiple comfortable sofas for them to sleep on. While there is enough room, I made my case for buying air mattresses for them and to set them up in my wife's spare room.
I also asked her if she would part with her smoothie making at least until they wake up so they aren't disturbed in the morning. My wife is vehemently opposed to giving up her room and smoothies. She doesn't think the room will be comfortable for them (no carpets and its got huge windows and massive mirrors on one wall) and that I'm using this situation as a way to disrupt her routine I apparently 'hate.'
I'm not sure where she got that from since I've never asked her to change it. We're in a disagreement over where they should stay and my wife is event threatening to not allow them to stay and have them get a hotel for the visit. AITA? I don't think giving up the room is that hard an ask for my family's comfort and it's only 3 days.
pristinefunction9 writes:
As someone who is currently in the throes of a deep dark depression, I feel like your wife’s routine was possibly born out of absolute necessity, and that it may be the thing that keeps her functional.
I would say that she was very clear to you as to how important her routine was, so I do think that YTA for wanting her to change it. I do also understand that she may be seen as non-accommodating, but it was never a secret. Sometimes things that look selfish, are more than what they seem from the outside.
oksomewhere7419 writes:
NTA. I think its so weird how people are saying hes TA. Its three freaking days! We all have make adjustments for guests and usually they are out of our routine and somewhat uncomfortable. Making these poor people sleep on the couch and deal with listening to a blender at the crack of dawn is not ok.
There's a couple and a CHILD who will then wake up and probably not let their parents go to sleep after that. SHE can do her meditation in the living room for 3 days like why is this even a debate? This husband is already being held hostage by his wife cant even put a computer in her room even though her routine is only on the morning and no one thinks that's abnormal? I definitely don't think YTA.
constellationpeace8 writes:
YTA for saying 'I apparently hate. I'm not sure where she got that from since I've never asked her to change it.' because you act like never asking her to change her routine means you're not clearly and obviously seething with resentment over it.
It's all over the post. Her routine is something that works for her health-wise and requires nothing from you at all except a little space (one room in a whole house).
While it would be totally fine to change her routine for the duration of sis's visit, it's also fine to have them sleep in the living room. Quotes that show the seething resentment your wife is picking up on:
'other things that I can't disrupt her because its her personal time. She was like this before I met her and was clear that if I wasn't on board with this aspect of her routine, she doesn't want to pursue anything with me.
While I am not thrilled she has that whole room for herself (I did ask if I could put my PC in there so it's not in the dining room space), it was there before I moved in with her so I made my peace with it.' Clearly you have not made your peace...