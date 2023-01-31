Man scolds ex-wife, 'when you flaunt your wealth my new family feels jealous.'

When this man is angry at his ex-wife he asks Reddit:
So I’ve (m38) been divorced from my ex wife (f35) for 10 years. And we have two kids together (m12 and m10).
I remarried a year late while she’s still single. I have 3 further kids (f9, f7 f3). I have my sons over every weekend. About 4 years, my ex wife opened up a online business and she’s been making 6 figures. While my wife is a stay at home mom and I make 30k to support our family.
So you can imagine how this difference has effected our 2 households. They live in a gated community, she drives a 2022 rsq3. And she and our sons go on 2 extravagant holidays a year.
My sons came over this weekend and starting tell me and the girls they’re going on a Disney concierge cruise in the summer. My daughters started crying saying daddy we wanna go, and when I looked online for the prices they’re priced at $5k per person.