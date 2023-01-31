Man scolds ex-wife, 'when you flaunt your wealth my new family feels jealous.'

When this man is angry at his ex-wife he asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my ex-wife to stop making my kids jealous and flaunting?"

So I’ve (m38) been divorced from my ex wife (f35) for 10 years. And we have two kids together (m12 and m10).

I remarried a year late while she’s still single. I have 3 further kids (f9, f7 f3). I have my sons over every weekend. About 4 years, my ex wife opened up a online business and she’s been making 6 figures. While my wife is a stay at home mom and I make 30k to support our family.

So you can imagine how this difference has effected our 2 households. They live in a gated community, she drives a 2022 rsq3. And she and our sons go on 2 extravagant holidays a year.